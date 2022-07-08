Pregnancy can come with many emotions — shock, fear or excitement — but at Patee Market, pregnant or potentially pregnant individuals can walk through the door and get advice from Mary Roy, a community nurse with 38 years of obstetrics experience.
Roy said consistency is key when talking to a woman about pregnancy as she can help them set up doctor’s appointments and the department is even able to help the mother with temporary Medicaid before she can go through the full process.
“I’ve seen women anywhere from 11 years old to women up to 46, 47 years of age and they have a lot of things in common but also each one is unique, each one is different ... each birth is different.”
Roy said mothers come in with preconceived notions. She said no question is wrong when looking out for the child or themselves, and the mother can work with the WIC office as well regarding nutrition.
Although abortion now is banned in Missouri, Roy said each woman has the choice to continue the pregnancy or not as there are other states where it remains legal.
“It’s my responsibility to allow that woman to express whatever her beliefs and feelings are and not try to sway her in either direction, but it is my job to help explain to her at any stage of her pregnancy that she may be in,” Roy said.
Holly Leslie, the clinic supervisor at the health department, said it is important for the community to have prenatal care and many people still do not fully know the opportunities.
“It is much easier if you have somebody who can talk about it and feel safe with, and I think that’s huge for us here at the health department to be able to offer that to our community,” Leslie said.
