No felony charge for man who tackled Dave Chappelle on stage
LOS ANGELES | The man arrested on suspicion of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl will not be charged with any felonies, the district attorney's office said Thursday.
Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, police said, after rushing the stage toward the end of Chappelle's set in the last of a four-night stint at the outdoor amphitheater as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival.
He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to a photo released by police.
The case has been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney's office, which prosecutes misdemeanors within the city. An email seeking comment from the office was not immediately returned.
Maroon 5, Usher to headline benefit to honor Rep. John Lewis
LOS ANGELES | Maroon 5 and Usher will headline a benefit concert in Atlanta to honor the legacy of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
The Grammy Award-winning pop band and singer will perform during the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, concert officials announced Thursday. The event was rescheduled from its initial date in February due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wyoming defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin is dismissed
CASPER, Wyo. | A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit over online harassment filed against actor Alec Baldwin by the family of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan, saying the Wyoming court did not have jurisdiction over the case.
An attorney for the family said the case would be refiled elsewhere, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum alleged Baldwin subjected them to online harassment after he posted and commented on a photo shared online by one of McCollum's sisters, Roice McCollum, who had been in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
