'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles
NEW YORK | "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "She Said," about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release.
After its $180 million launch, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" sequel slid 63% in its second frame. On its way to more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, the original "Black Panther" held unusually well, dipping only 44.7% in its second weekend in 2018. But most recent Marvel releases have seen similar or slightly worse declines. "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Black Widow" all declined 68% on their second weekend.
"Wakanda Forever," made in the wake of T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman's death, stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta. It has amassed $546 million globally thus far, and should continue to drive sales over the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.
The week's top new release was "The Menu," the Searchlight Pictures high-cuisine satire starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, who plays a vengeful celebrity chef. "The Menu," directed by "Succession" veteran Mark Mylod, grossed $9 million in 3,100 venues. With a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the well-reviewed R-rated thriller is drawing enough Taylor-Joy fans to outpace most edgier arthouse fare.
Universal's "She Said" flopped with $2.3 million in 2,022 theaters. The film, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, served as Hollywood's own big-screen treatment of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's downfall. Critics called "She Said," which premiered at the New York Film Festival in October, a riveting modern-day newspaper thriller, and audiences gave it an "A" CinemaScore. Box-office expectations were never particularly high for the $30 million film, directed by Maria Schrader, but it was widely applauded for its tackling of the infamous #MeToo scandal.
Weinstein's attorneys earlier argued that his Los Angeles trial should have been postponed because of the release of "She Said." A judge ruled against it. Weinstein is being tried for the alleged rape of two women and sexually assaulting two others. On Thursday, prosecutors rested their case after nearly four weeks of testimony from 44 witnesses.
The weekend's biggest surprise came from a crowdfunded streaming series about the life of Jesus. The first two episodes of the third season of "The Chosen," distributed by Fathom Events, collected $8.2 million in 2,009 theaters. Fathom Events is owned by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, and Regal Cinemas, and specializes in alternative programming in brief theatrical runs. In "The Chosen," Fathom found a sizable audience in the religious series. Fathom last year also distributed "Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers," which, with $13 million, ranks as the distributor's biggest hit.
Luca Guadagnino's "Bones and All," starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as young cannibals, debuted in five theaters before expanding nationwide on Wednesday. The acclaimed MGM release opened with $120,000, giving it a $23,983 per-screen average. Also launching in five New York and Los Angeles locations was Elegance Bratton's autobiographical drama, "The Inspection," about his enlisting in the Marines during the "Don't ask, don't tell" era. The A24 release landed a per-screen average of $13,188.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
ATLANTA | Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars and 16 months of probation, news outlets reported.
The Chrisleys gained fame with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.
"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote. "The jury's unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."
Todd Chrisley's attorneys had argued in a court filing that he should not face more than nine years in prison. Julie Chrisley's lawyers said a reasonable sentence for her would be probation with special conditions and no prison time.
The Chrisleys were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.
Prosecutors have said the couple submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and "flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public," prosecutors wrote, and then hid the millions they made from the show from the IRS.
The Chrisleys also submitted a false document to a grand jury that was investigating their crimes and then convinced friends and family members to lie under oath during their trial, prosecutors argued. Neither has shown any remorse and they have, instead, blamed others for their criminal conduct, prosecutors wrote.
"The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time," prosecutors said.
Todd Chrisley's lawyers said in a filing that the government never produced any evidence that he meant to defraud the banks, and that the loss amount calculated was incorrect. They also noted that the offenses were committed a long time ago and said he has no serious criminal history and has medical conditions that "would make imprisonment disproportionately harsh."
His lawyers had also submitted letters from friends and business associates that show "a history of good deeds and striving to help others." People who rely on Chrisley — including his mother and the many people employed by his television shows — will be harmed while he's in prison, they argued.
They urged the judge to give him a prison sentence below the guideline range followed by supervised release and restitution.
Julie Chrisley's lawyers contended that she played a minimal role in the conspiracy and was not involved when the loans discussed in sentencing documents were obtained. She has no prior convictions, is an asset to her community and has "extraordinary family obligations," her lawyers wrote, as they asked for a sentence of probation, restitution and community service.
The Chrisleys have three children together, including one who is 16, and also full custody of the 10-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley's son from a prior marriage. Julie Chrisley is the primary caregiver to her ailing mother-in-law, according to the filing.
Her lawyers also submitted letters from character witnesses describing her as "hard-working, unfailingly selfless, devoted to her family and friend, highly respected by all who know her, and strong of character."
