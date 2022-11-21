Film Review - She Said

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey, left, and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor in a scene from 'She Said.'

 Universal Pictures via AP

'Wakanda Forever' extends reign, 'She Said' struggles

NEW YORK | "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "She Said," about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release.

