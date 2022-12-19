Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons
After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to "Saturday Night Live."
A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show's Instagram account posted a cue card saying, "we'll miss you, Cecily." The caption read "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it."
A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.
During Saturday's show, she broke character as Michael Che's drug-addicted neighbor Cathy Anne on Weekend Update to give a personal statement.
"I had a lot of fun here," she said. "And I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place, and with these people that I love so much."
It's latest in a string of high-profile departures for "Saturday Night Live" this year, including Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant. Strong joined the show in 2012, during the 38th season, and has since gone on to appear in movies, including the 2016 "Ghostbusters," and television shows, like Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!"
She and host Austin Butler closed out the episode with a performance of "Blue Christmas."
R. Kelly manager gets a year in prison for theater threat
NEW YORK | R. Kelly's onetime manager was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star.
The punishment won't add to the time ex-manager Donnell Russell is already set to serve for a different effort to squelch sexual abuse claims against Kelly.
Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had "made bad judgments" while briefly working with the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer.
"I'm not a horrible person," Russell said.
Russell said he reconnected with Kelly, a fellow Chicagoan he'd met decades earlier, as the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was facing a growing series of accusations that eventually fueled Kelly's sex trafficking and racketeering conviction last year. Russell said he set out to help Kelly with intellectual property matters that he thought could yield the performer money to pay legal bills.
But prosecutors said Russell also worked on something else: trying to suppress the abuse allegations. He tried to intimidate at least one accuser, threatened to sue over Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series and eventually phoned in the warning that shut down the documentary's 2018 Manhattan premiere, according to prosecutors.
