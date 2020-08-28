JK Rowling returns award from group linked to Kennedy family
LONDON | Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues.
Rowling's decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the late senator's daughter, published a statement expressing her "profound disappointment" with the author's comments.
"The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people," Rowling said on her website.
"As a longstanding donor to LGBT charities and a supporter of trans people's right to live free of persecution, I absolutely refute the accusation that I hate trans people or wish them ill, or that standing up for the rights of women is wrong, discriminatory, or incites harm or violence to the trans community."
In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in "erasing" the concept of biological sex. Rowling said she refused to "bow down" to a movement seeking "to erode 'woman' as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it."
In a post on her website Friday, she expressed "solidarity with those who have contacted me but who are struggling to make their voices heard.''
Rowling has previously said she was partly motivated to speak out about the issue because of her personal experience of abuse and sexual assault.
Attorney: R&B singer R Kelly attacked in federal detention
CHICAGO | The lawyer for R. Kelly said Thursday the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed in a tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg says he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly's injuries.
"We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called," Greenberg wrote. "We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured."
A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, citing privacy and safety reason, wouldn't confirm or deny Greenberg's report of the attack on Kelly.
Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.
TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties
LOS ANGELES | TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday.
The Los Angeles city attorney's office filed misdemeanor charges Thursday against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.
It was not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and efforts to reach their representatives were unsuccessful.
City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have yet been linked to the Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 house parties, but the two-week period for symptoms to appear has not passed. Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.
Hall and Gray are accused of violating the city's pandemic health order and a party house ordinance. Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. The Aug. 14 party was reportedly to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday.
Bragging rights to Biden over Trump in television ratings
NEW YORK | In the competition for attention at their makeshift conventions, Democrat Joe Biden has scored a victory over President Donald Trump.
But it was close. The Nielsen company says that 23.8 million viewers watched the final hour of Thursday's Republican convention on television, when Trump gave his acceptance speech on the White House grounds.
A week earlier, Nielsen said 24.6 million people were watching Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president, Nielsen said.
Democrats outrated the Republicans on three of the four convention nights, Nielsen said.