Brian May reveals recent heart attack, says he’s good now
LONDON | Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.”
May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because “I thought I was a very healthy guy.”
The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.
He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.
His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.
The month started with May and Roger Taylor — the remaining members of Queen — teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band’s “We Are the Champions” to raise money for front line healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Proceeds from the song benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
New Mexico governor blocks plans to reopen drive-in theater
LAS VEGAS, N.M. | Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has blocked the reopening of a popular northern New Mexico drive-in movie theater despite city officials believing they had the OK.
The governor’s office halted a plan on May 14 to reopen the Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theater in Las Vegas, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Optic reports.
City leaders believed they had the support of state leaders to open the theater, and planned to show a double feature of “Trolls World Tour” and “Doolittle” on May 15.
But the governor’s office called the San Miguel County Emergency Management Department the day before the scheduled reopening and told officials they didn’t have permission, Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo said.
“The governor’s office said they would treat the drive-in just like any other movie theater,” Trujillo told the Optic.
Under the most recent public health order issued by the governor on May 13, entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, are not allowed to operate. Those types of facilities are expected to be allowed to open under future stages of the state’s reopening plan, which could begin as early as sometime in June.
City Councilor Michael Montoya said leaders believed they had obtained permission from the state to open the drive-in early last week, but plans were forced to change.
San Miguel County Emergency Management Director Leo Maestas said he was never aware that the state had granted permission to reopen.
Health officials say New Mexico now has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 COVID-19 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
NASA astronauts go back to the future with capsule launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | It’s back to the future as NASA astronauts launch again from the U.S. — aboard a retro-style “Right Stuff” capsule.
Make no mistake: This is not your father’s — or grandfather’s — capsule.
SpaceX’s Dragon crew capsule outshines NASA’s old Apollo spacecraft in virtually every way. The Dragon’s clean lines and minimalist interior, with touchscreens instead of a mess of switches and knobs, make even the space shuttles seem yesteryear.
This fresh take on a vintage look will be on full display Wednesday when SpaceX plans to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station — a first for a private company.
It will be the first astronaut launch from Florida since Atlantis closed out the space shuttle program in 2011, and the first American-made capsule to carry people into orbit since the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket — with the crew capsule atop — will soar from the same pad used for both of those earlier missions.
Russia’s workhorse Soyuz capsules, still in use after a half-century plus, have kept NASA astronauts flying to the space station. While reliable, the Soyuz looks dated compared with the snappy Dragon.
“We want it to not only be as safe and reliable as you’d expect from the most advanced spacecraft in the world ... we also want it to look amazing and look beautiful,” said Benji Reed, a SpaceX mission director.
SpaceX and Boeing, NASA’s other commercial crew provider, opted for capsules from the start.
Another early competitor, Sierra Nevada Corp., proposed a small space plane for astronauts, but did not make the final cut. NASA has since hired the company to haul space station supplies aboard its mini shuttle starting as soon as next year.
There was no need for another flying machine like the shuttle, which was built to haul hefty satellites and space station parts, said retired NASA manager Steve Payne.
“What we’re trying to do now is just taxi service up and down, and you don’t need the huge semi anymore. You can use a sedan,” Payne told The Associated Press.
“Yes, wings are nice. They give you more options as to where to land and a little more control,” said Payne, a former Navy fighter pilot. “But they’re not absolutely necessary. And since we’re trying to make this inexpensive and reusable and as simple as we can make it so that it’s cost effective, capsules work.”
SpaceX based its crew capsule on its long-running reusable cargo capsule, also named Dragon and ending space station missions with old-fashioned splashdowns.
The two astronauts were deeply involved in the new capsule’s development over the past five years. In true test flight fashion, they offered suggestions and tweaked here and there, to benefit not just themselves but future crews.
“Our goal through this entire process is to not turn the spacecraft into Bob and Doug’s excellent machine, with a bunch of things that only Doug likes or only Bob likes,” Behnken said.
Although the full automated Dragon has four seats lined up in a row, only the center two will be occupied for this especially risky test flight. A test dummy soloed on last year’s Dragon crew capsule debut.
This Dragon now has a name, courtesy of its crew. Hurley and Behnken promise to reveal it on launch day, one of many traditions they’re setting into motion as NASA’s commercial crew program finally takes wing.
The practice hearkens back to NASA’s early days: Project Mercury’s John Glenn became the first American to circle the Earth aboard Friendship 7; Gemini 3’s Gus Grissom and John Young sailed into orbit aboard Molly Brown; and Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins flew to the moon aboard Columbia.
“We have to save some suspense for the mission itself,” Behnken said. “We’ve got something for you to look forward to on launch day.”
Morgan Wallen arrested after ejection from Nashville bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.
Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, news outlets reported.
Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were “horse-playing” after a few bar stops.
“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen tweeted. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”
Wallen’s hits include “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You.” He competed on “The Voice” in 2014 and co-wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.