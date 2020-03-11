Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers
NEW YORK | Harvey Weinstein pleaded for mercy and said he was "totally confused" by the sex crime case that got him sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison, capping the onetime Hollywood mogul's #MeToo downfall.
His accusers — those who testified against him and many others who have spoken out elsewhere against the former Hollywood mogul — hailed the near-maximum punishment for his rape and criminal sex act convictions as long overdue.
Weinstein, 67, broke his courtroom silence to say he felt "remorse for this situation." But he also argued that men are being accused of "things that none of us understood."
"Thousands of men are losing due process. I'm worried about this country," he said in a calm but creaking voice. "I'm totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues."
Weinstein has been accused of violating scores of women. He was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.
The conviction marked the first criminal fallout from a raft of allegations that the Oscar-winning movie producer used his clout to lure women, sexually assault or harass them and then silence them.
"Although this is a first conviction, this is not a first offense," Judge James Burke said before revealing the prison sentence.
Both of the women Weinstein was convicted of assaulting told the court about the impact he had on their lives, and the empowerment they felt when testifying against him.
"Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever," said the 2013 rape accuser, who recalled a moment during the trial when she left the witness stand in tears and then could be heard screaming from an adjacent room.
It was, she said, "the day my voice came back to its full power," she said.
Asked later about her reaction after the sentence, she wiped her eyes, raised her arm and nodded her head.
The Associated Press typically does not name people, without their consent, who say they were sexually assaulted. It is withholding the rape accuser's name because it is not clear whether she wishes to be identified.
Haleyi broke down in tears as she told the court the 2006 attack scarred her deeply and "stripped me of my dignity as a woman." The encounter made her rethink her career in the entertainment business and left her feeling afraid of retaliation, she said.
Weinstein, who has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual, showed no visible reaction to the sentence.
Beforehand, he gave a rambling speech that touched on his past charitable fund-raising, his filmmaking career and a pledge that his new "mission is to help people." He said his "empathy has grown" since his downfall.
He said he had thought he had good friendships with Haleyi and the rape accuser, who exchanged warm emails with him after the alleged attacks.
The rape accuser testified that she maintained a flattering, friendly tone with Weinstein because she thought it safer not to be seen as threatening.
Years of whispers about Weinstein's alleged behavior burst into public view in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017. In the aftermath, more than 90 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and other actresses, publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment. The takedown energized the #MeToo movement for speaking up about sexual assault.
Time's Up, an organization created in the wake of #MeToo, on Wednesday hailed the women who testified against him for "the impact that they have had on our culture at large."
Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno bristled at his sentence, saying the judge and jury had "caved" in a #MeToo and media atmosphere where Weinstein "really never had a fair shake from day one."
"We were looking for fairness, and we didn't get it," Rotunno said.
Weinstein's lawyers sought a five-year sentence — the shortest possible in the case — citing his age and frail health.
Weinstein used a walker throughout the trial and arrived at the courthouse Wednesday in wheelchair because of back problems from a car crash last summer. He has a condition that requires shots in his eyes and last week had a stent placed to unblock an artery.
Prosecutors said the man once celebrated as a titan of Hollywood deserved a harsh sentence that would account for decades of alleged wrongdoing.
The sentence "puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice," said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.
Weinstein was convicted on two counts: criminal sex act and rape in the third degree. He was acquitted of the more serious charges against him of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.
Now that Weinstein has been sentenced, his lawyers can move forward with a promised appeal. He also faces rape and sexual assault charges in California, where Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey tweeted Wednesday that her office was working on extraditing him. No arraignment date has yet been set.
Avengers Campus to let Disneyland visitors sling like Spidey
ANAHEIM, Calif. | Some assembling is still required, but the Avengers are gathering in a big way at Disneyland.
A new Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands and live-action fights between Avengers members and Marvel supervillains are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus that arrives July 18 at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim.
Taking its cues from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which debuted across the resort at Disneyland Park last year, the Avengers Campus will be an immersive experience that seeks to tell super-heroic stories across a series of rides, shows and eateries.
"We've been trying to figure out how do we bring this land to life not just where you get to see your favorite heroes or meet your favorite heroes, but where you actually get to become a hero," Brent Strong, the executive creative director behind the new land for Walt Disney Imagineering, said at a media preview that revealed new details and provided a first look at the project that was first announced last year. "It's about living out your superhero fantasies."
Central to that aim is "WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure," which uses a combination of physical and digital imagery to allow riders to play Peter Parker along with onscreen Spidey Tom Holland. The ride begins as an open house where Spider-Man, played by Holland, shows off small but smart-and-powerful Spider-bots that he and a team of other inventive teens known as the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB, have developed in an old building donated by Tony Stark. Of course, the self-replicating bots spiral out of control and start to overrun the place, and guests are summoned to help round them up.
The eight-seat cars that have been set up to begin test runs through the facility look like many other people-moving vehicles on Disneyland attractions, but its creators say the experience will be something entirely new.
"With nothing in your hands, you get to reach out and you will sling webs on this ride," Strong said. "While there's a ton of technology to make that happen, it just feels like magic, it feels like being Spider-Man."
The imaginary magic comes from a new gesture recognition system two years in the making that can recognize the faces and hands of riders.
Strong says the all-ages, all-sizes attraction can play simple or sophisticated, and those who get a knack for the slinging can experience "layers and layers of game play" and uncover "a million Easter eggs."
Spidey will also be seen soaring over the structures as one of 15 different costumed Avengers — all of them are still alive in this timeline — who will roam the land.
"The Avengers Campus is literally going to be teeming with heroes," said Dan Fields, the executive creative director behind the live entertainment for the project. "It's a hero-rich environment."
Visitors can get down in a dance-off with members of the Guardians of the Galaxy; Black Widow and Black Panther will do battle atop the ramparts of Avengers headquarters with Marvel's Taskmaster, the villain from the forthcoming "Black Widow" movie; and wannabe warriors will get to train in the fighting arts of Wakanda with Okoye from "Black Panther."
Thor will walk the campus looking for people worthy enough to wield his hammer. His brother Loki will be lurking, looking to help or harm depending on his mood.
The campus is in its final phases of construction as fears of the new coronavirus have led to diminished crowds and cancellations of large gatherings around the world. Disneyland has said it is committed to the health of its workers and guests and has imposed strict sanitation regulations. Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger told shareholders Wednesday that company leadership is "sobered" by the crisis, but Disney has been "incredibly resilient" through its history.
Built mostly over the park's former A Bug's Land and incorporating the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction that opened in 2017, the campus structures, entering their final phases of construction, are being built in layers to look like they've existed for ages. The Webslingers building is a crumbling warehouse that is overlaid with the modern tech created by WEB. The Sanctum where Doctor Strange will weave guests into his mystical magic contains generations of ruins.
The storytelling even extends to the food via Pym's Test Kitchen, which will feature culinary "experiments" from Ant-Man Scott Lang and his scientist benefactor Hank Pym. They include a "Not So Little Chicken Sandwich," a tiny, shrunken brioche bun that is dwarfed by an enlarged hunk of breaded chicken. Several sizes of pretzel, including one as big as a pizza, will circulate on an overhead conveyor belt and will seem to change size when sent through shrink and growth rays.
And subtle winks to the Avengers films abound, including an outlet of the Shawarma joint that Iron Man suggests his allies hit up after the Battle of New York depicted in 2012's "The Avengers," where the heroes can be seen quietly eating in the post-credits scene.
Academy of Country Music to still hold awards show in Vegas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Academy of Country Music said its April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but officials are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus.
The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert with Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.
"We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance. We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees," the ACM said in a statement.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered."
The ACM organization is based in Encino, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the California governor has been urging the state's residents to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Nevada has only had a small number of confirmed cases.
The South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was cancelled over concerns of spreading the coronavirus, and the California-based music festivals Coachella and the country-themed Stagecoach are being postponed until the fall.
Poland sets date for Frederic Chopin piano competition
WARSAW, Poland | Culture authorities in Poland said Monday that the 18th edition of the international Frederic Chopin piano competition will take place Oct. 2 through 23 in Warsaw.
Eliminations for the competition, which is famous for launching world careers for its laureates, will be held April 17-28 in Warsaw and select around 80 pianists who will compete in the fall.
Addressing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the organizing National Frederic Chopin Institute, Artur Szklener, said that the eliminations would only be postponed until September if a large number of those who qualified were unable to come to Poland in April.
A total of 164 pianists from 33 nations including from Asia, Europe, North America and Australia will perform before a jury at the Chamber Hall of the Warsaw Philharmonic in the qualifications for the fall event.
The only time that the dates of the eliminations were extended to allow participants to attend was in 2010, when ash from a volcano eruption in Iceland temporarily grounded planes, making air travel impossible over Europe.
Fans will be able to follow the competition live on www.chopin2020.pl and watch the finals from Oct. 18-21 in special fan zones in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Budapest, Moscow, Jerusalem and Seoul.
The winner will receive a gold medal and a 40,000-euro ($45,000) prize.
The competition began in 1927 and was postponed from 1937-49. It has been held every five years since 1955, and is known for drawing international crowds and launching its laureates to stardom. Among its winners are Argentina's Martha Argerich, Italy's Maurizio Pollini, Garric Ohlsson from the U.S. and Poland's Krystian Zimerman.
One of the sponsors of the competition is Polish oil and gas company PKN Orlen, which also sponsors Poland's F1 race driver Robert Kubica.
Poland's best loved composer and pianist, Chopin was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and French father. At the age of 19, he traveled to Europe's culture centers of Vienna and then Paris, where he settled, composing and giving concerts. He died in Paris in 1849.