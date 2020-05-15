Matt Damon describes ‘fairy tale’ lockdown life in Ireland
LONDON | Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview.
The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. The family has been staying in the affluent Dalkey suburb.
“Even in the lockdown, they’re like, ‘you got to stay within two kilometres of your house.’ Two kilometres here, there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean and I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a 2-kilometre radius of,” he said. “It feels a bit, you know, like a fairy tale here.”
Obamas, Oprah join Chicago project reading to kids online
CHICAGO | Barack and Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey have joined the ranks of famous Chicagoans who are reading children’s books in videos posted online by the Chicago Public Library to engage families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The former president and first lady’s video of “The Word Collector” was posted Thursday and the library said Winfrey’s rendition of “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse” would be released Monday.
Arkansas blocks alcohol sales at site of concert
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | Arkansas regulators on Thursday suspended the alcohol permit for a theater planning to host a concert in defiance of the state’s ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Division issued the suspension against TempleLive, a Fort Smith venue that has been ordered to cancel or postpone its Friday concert with country-rock singer Travis McCready.
The show, expected to draw more than 200 people, is scheduled three days before the state is allowing theaters, arenas and other indoor entertainment venues to reopen with restrictions.
Biography of Ida B. Wells coming out in 2021, publisher says
NEW YORK | The great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells is writing a biography of the pioneering African-American journalist and activist.
One Signal Publishers announced Thursday that Michelle Duster’s “Ida B. the Queen” will come out next February. Duster will collaborate on the book with Atlantic staff writer Hannah Giorgis.