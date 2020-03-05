James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due
to virus
LOS ANGELES | The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.
MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced Wednesday on Twitter that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.
The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.
Twitter preps ‘fleeting’ tweets, starts testing
in Brazil
SAN FRANCISCO | Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.
The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.
Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.”
Trebek reaches 1-year mark
in cancer fight
with hope, candor
LOS ANGELES | Alex Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going.
“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There have been some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host said in a video message posted online Wednesday. He’s joked with friends that “the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said.
Nielsen says
19 million people watched Super Tuesday returns
NEW YORK | More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks.
FOX News Channel led the way with 4.17 million viewers, the Nielsen company said Wednesday. But CNN scored a key victory by leading all of the networks among viewers ages 25-to-54, considered the key demographic for ad sales in news programming.
MSNBC had 3.82 million viewers for its coverage in prime time on Tuesday. NBC had 2.94 million, CNN had 2.8 million, ABC had 2.72 million and CBS had 2.64 million.