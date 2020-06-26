Bialik and Batman: Actor teams up with DC for science book
NEW YORK |“The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.
DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.
“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.
Early, rarely seen Alcott story published
NEW YORK | The current issue of Strand Magazine will give readers the chance to discover an obscure and unfinished Louisa May Alcott work of fiction, and to provide a conclusion themselves.
Alcott’s “Aunt Nellie’s Diary” has rarely been seen since she drafted what may have been a novel or novella, and set it aside, as a teenager in the late 1840s.
Judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book
WASHINGTON | A New York City judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by President Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.
Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly said the claims were not appropriate for his court, where disputes over estate matters are settled.
Author Kimberly Jones writing a book based on popular video
NEW YORK | Kimberly Jones, the author and activist whose “ How We Can Win ” video following the murder of George Floyd was shared online by Lebron James and Trevor Noah among others, has a deal for two books.
Henry Holt and Co. announced Thursday that for the first book Jones will expand upon the 3-minute video, in which she likened the economic history of Blacks in the United States to a rigged game of monopoly. The book edition of “How We Can Win” is scheduled for next spring.