ABC names Matt James as its first black ‘Bachelor’
NEW YORK | ABC has named Matt James, its first black “Bachelor” to lead the network’s long-running dating competition show.
The casting was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.”
James, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, was originally chosen to compete for Clare Crawley’s affection on “The Bachelorette,” but filming was scrapped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Good Morning America” says James founded an organization in New York City that finds creative ways to engage children from underserved areas.
Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new special
NEW YORK | An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men.
“I don’t mean to get heavy but we got to say something,” said Chappelle, who added that America is enduring “the wrath of God” for a string of police assaults on black men.
The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. It was taken from a show at an outdoor pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with about 100 attendees on June 6.
Oscars to set best picture noms at 10
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The organization also is planning to implement new eligibility requirements with an eye toward diversity in collaboration with the Producers Guild of America that will be finalized by the end of July.
Norah Jones releases new album
NEW YORK | The title of Norah Jones’ new album, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor,” has two chief meanings.
After spending two years recording one-off monthly sessions, the piano-playing jazz-pop singer realized she had enough great songs piled up. “I didn’t know what was happening with them. I was sort of picking them up and putting them together. That was sort of the idea,” she said.