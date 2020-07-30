Garth Brooks doesn’t want to win CMA entertainer award again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country superstar Garth Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association’s entertainer of the year award, saying it’s time for someone else to win the top prize.
Brooks, who won the top prize in November, said during an online press conference Wednesday that he doesn’t want to be nominated in that category in any upcoming years as well.
“We feel very lucky with seven,” he said.
AMC, Universal agree to shrink theatrical window to 17 days
NEW YORK | In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio’s films.
The standard window of theatrical exclusivity typically runs about 90 days.
Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for sexual harassment
LOS ANGELES | A federal appeals court on Wednesday restored a major part of Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, finding that the producer had power over the actor which should make her able to sue under a California sexual harassment law.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Judd should be allowed to pursue both parts of her lawsuit against Weinstein. A lower court judge dismissed her sexual harassment allegations but left intact her claim of defamation.
Judd filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that in a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel in late 1996 or early 1997, the producer tried to coerce her to watch him shower and give him a massage, then smeared her in Hollywood as a “nightmare” to work with after she rejected him.
Chateau Marmont to be converted to members-only hotel
LOS ANGELES | The Chateau Marmont, a Hollywood hotspot and hangout for nearly a century, will be converted into a members-only hotel over the next year, according to a newspaper report Tuesday.
The hotel owner, Andre Balazs, confirmed his plans to turn the 91-year-old building into a hotel where a select group of members buy into “a piece of a portfolio of the best real estate in the world,” the Los Angeles Times reported.