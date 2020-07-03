U.K. judge rejects tabloid’s bid to throw out Depp libel suit
LONDON | A British judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit from actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused ex-wife Amber Heard.
Judge Andrew Nicol said “in my view it would not be just to strike out the claim.”
The ruling means the two celebrities and their large legal teams will square off next week at the High Court in London.
Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show
AUSTIN, Texas | Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.
The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date,” Vanilla Ice tweeted.
“We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home.”
Court papers: Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ by monarchy
LONDON | Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt “unprotected by the institution” of Britain’s monarchy and was “prohibited from defending herself” against negative media coverage when she was pregnant, U.K. news outlets agency reported Thursday, citing court documents.
The documents reviewed by the Press Association and the BBC were prepared as part of Meghan’s lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website over articles that reproduced parts of a letter the duchess wrote to her father a few months after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.
Court upholds Geoffrey Rush’s defamation payout
CANBERRA, Australia | An Australian court on Thursday rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s $2.9 million Australian dollars ($2 million) payout for defamation.
Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert and that the trial judge had correctly included the actor’s loss of earnings in calculating damages.
The Australian actor, who turns 69 on July 6, did not attend the Sydney court to hear the verdict.