FOX News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation
NEW YORK | FOX News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, FOX fired Henry.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”
Henry did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Beavis, Butt-Head coming back
LOS ANGELES | Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV in a reimagined version of the animated series about a pair of Gen X slackers.
“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge, the creator and voice of both characters, said in a statement.
“Beavis and Butt-Head,” which debuted in 1993 on MTV, is moving in its new iteration to ViacomCBS corporate sibling Comedy Central, it was announced Wednesday.
Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled
NEW YORK | Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.
This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5 and 6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Austin City Limits music festival canceled
AUSTIN, Texas | Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
The festival is one of the largest in the country each year. A lineup had not been announced, but last year’s headliners included Guns N’ Roses, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and The Cure.
Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.”
The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee also will not take place this year.