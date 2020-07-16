Mary Trump book already nearing 1 million sales
NEW YORK | Mary L. Trump’s scathing memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on preorders alone.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.
Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s “The Room Where It Happened,” sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.
Michelle Obama to host podcast on health, relationships
LOS ANGELES | Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast.
The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming service, the Obama’s Higher Ground and Spotify announced Thursday. The podcast will exclusively debut on Spotify on July 29.
“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Obama said in a statement.
Gooding’s misconduct case back on docket after virus delays
NEW YORK | When Cuba Gooding Jr. returns to court next month for a hearing in his New York City sexual misconduct case, he’ll find the room outfitted with Plexiglas and other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has indefinitely delayed his trial, a judge said Thursday.
In a video conference call with parties in the case, Judge Curtis Farber ordered the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor to appear in person on Aug. 11 for a hearing on pretrial matters.
Gooding, 52, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he violated three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019.
Nick Cannon will keep ‘Masked Singer’ hosting gig
Nick Cannon’s belated apology was good enough for at least one of his bosses.
Amid controversy over the actor’s anti-Semitic comments on his podcast, FOX announced late Wednesday that Cannon will keep his gig as the host of “The Masked Singer,” hours after ViacomCBS cut ties with him completely.