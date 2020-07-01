Sir Patrick Stewart is writing memoir
NEW YORK | Nearing his 80th birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart is finally ready for the project he once feared taking on — his memoir.
The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced Tuesday. A title and release date will be determined later.
Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump’s niece
A tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president’s brother that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday.
New York state Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” A hearing was set for July 10.
Dr. Dre’s wife files for divorce
LOS ANGELES | Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, has filed for divorce.
Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A. member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.
Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200 million
NEW YORK | Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.
The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51% stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.