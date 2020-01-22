Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson’s diagnosis
NEW YORK | Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.
Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.
Taylor Swift reveals her mother has
a brain tumor
NEW YORK | Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor.
Swift, who has spoken about her mother’s battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor.”
Though Taylor Swift is the celebrity, Andrea Swift has become a recognizable figure among the pop star’s die-hard fans, with some of them even posting about her online. Andrea Swift is often seen smiling by her daughter’s side at award shows and in public.
Winfrey chooses
‘American Dirt’
for her book club
NEW YORK | Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt,” one of the year’s most anticipated and debated novels, is Oprah Winfrey’s new pick for her book club.
“American Dirt,” published Tuesday, tells of a bookstore owner in Acapulco, Mexico, who loses much of her family to a murderous drug cartel and flees north on a terrifying journey with her 8-year-old son. The novel was acquired by Flatiron Books in 2018 in a reported seven-figure deal and has been talked about in the publishing world ever since.
Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters
MALIBU, Calif. | Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.
Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for Anderson said Tuesday.
It’s the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model-actress and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.