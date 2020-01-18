Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws
Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing “Music to Be Murdered By” on Friday — along with a video that calls for changes to gun laws.
The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also released without warning — was announced on Twitter just after midnight.
The Detroit rapper’s new music video for “Darkness,” one of the album’s 20 tracks, depicts a shooting at a concert. It closes with audio and video footage of news broadcasts from other recent mass shooting around the U.S. and an appeal to register to vote.
Pacino, De Niro among Producers Guild Awards presenters
LOS ANGELES | Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Melissa McCarthy are among the presenters for Saturday’s Producers Guild of America Awards.
The guild announced Friday that other presenters include Jane Fonda, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Constance Wu and Kaitlyn Dever.
The awards will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
PARIS | Paris’ Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system.
The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, also was closed as a result, the museum said.
Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several hard-left trade unions against planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will “lower everyone’s pensions.”
Original member of The Wiggles hospitalized
SYDNEY | One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert.
Greg Page, the 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle, fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest. He had been performing with the other original band mates to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group WIRE.