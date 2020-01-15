Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film
NEW YORK | Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.
Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. She wrote the song with her brother Finneas; the two created her entire debut album together.
The untitled new song does not have a release date.
Awkwafina gets
2nd season of new cable network comedy series
PASADENA, Calif. | Awkwafina may not have an Oscar nomination, but the breakout star has already secured a second-season renewal of her new Comedy Central series.
“Awkwafina is Nora from Queeens” debuts Jan. 22. The network said Tuesday it was adding a second season for the show based on Awkwafina’s real life growing up in the New York borough of Queens.
Awkwafina joined Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Robert De Niro and Beyonce among the big names who didn’t receive a nod when Oscar nominations were announced Monday.
Elizabeth Banks
to be honored
by Harvard’s
Hasty Pudding
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. | Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe has named actor and director Elizabeth Banks as the group’s 2020 Woman of the Year.
The troupe’s leaders made the announcement Tuesday, saying Banks was chosen because of her impact in Hollywood as a female director, producer and writer.
Banks will be honored with a parade through Cambridge on Jan. 31, followed by a celebratory roast where she will be awarded her pudding pot.
Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in
as firefighter
JERSEY CITY, N.J.| Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.
Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.
The Boss and Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class.