‘Palm Springs’ sets
a Sundance record in $17.5M sale
PARK CITY, Utah | The “Groundhog Day”-esque comedy “Palm Springs,” by Andy Samberg and the Lonely Island, has set an acquisition record at the Sundance Film Festival by 69 cents.
The indie distributor Neon and the streaming service Hulu bought “Palm Springs” for exactly $17,500,000.69 in a sale announced Monday evening at the Park City festival. The previous record Sundance sale was the $17.5 million Fox Searchlight paid for Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation” in 2016.
“Palm Springs,” directed by Max Barbakow, stars Samberg and Cristin Milioti as a pair of wedding guests who are trapped living the same day over again in the Southern California desert town.
Yiyun Li and Leslie Jamison among PEN award nominees
NEW YORK | Fiction by Yiyun Li and essays by Leslie Jamison and Eve Babitz are among the finalists for honors presented by PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.
On Tuesday, PEN announced nominees in categories ranging from science and poetry to translation and debut novel. Winners will be announced March 2, at a ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers. Judges for PEN include such celebrated writers as Claudia Rankine, David W. Blight and William T. Vollmann.
Trump backs Pompeo against NPR reporter
NEW YORK | President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo’s battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out more media criticism.
Trump introduced Pompeo at an East Room announcement of the administration’s Mideast peace plan, saying it was “very impressive” that he got a standing ovation from the White House workers and guests.
“That reporter couldn’t have done too good a job on you,” the president said. “I think you did a good job on her, actually.”
Grammys watched by 18.7 million viewers, the fewest since 2008
The 62nd Grammy Awards turned into a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, but that wasn’t enough to keep the audience from slipping 6% compared with last year.
The Sunday telecast on CBS scored 18.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. It was the smallest audience for the annual ceremony celebrating the music industry since 2008.