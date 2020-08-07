Ren, Stimpy to make TV comeback
LOS ANGELES | The brazen humor of “The Ren & Stimpy Show” will be revisited in a new Comedy Central version of the animated series.
The original program that was a hit for Nickelodeon will be reimagined in partnership with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Comedy Central said Wednesday.
On Comedy Central, the show will join other adult-animation series including “South Park” and a revamped version of “Beavis and Butt-Head,” the channel said.
A debut date was not announced.
Coroner: TV host Flack killed herself before assault trial
LONDON | A British coroner ruled Thursday that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.
Flack, the former host of “Love Island,” was found dead at her London apartment in February, weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
North London Coroner Mary Hassell said in an inquest verdict that the 40-year-old Flack took her own life “because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress.”
Grammy-winning producer Detail accused of sexual assault
LOS ANGELES | Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail faces more than a dozen felony charges including 11 counts of rape involving six women, authorities said Thursday.
The producer was arrested Wednesday night and was being held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, was charged on July 31 with 11 counts of rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of sodomy by use of force, authorities said. He also was charged with three counts of assault and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.
Fisher’s lawyer denied the allegations.
Vogue UK spotlights Black activists, social change
LONDON | The British issue of Vogue is devoting its September issue to activism, with a cover featuring two Black activists and produced by a predominantly Black team.
Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who is Black, said he wanted the magazine’s new issue, to be published Friday, to be a “rallying cry for the future.”