‘Who’s the Boss?’ gets reboot
LOS ANGELES | A brand new life is ahead for the vintage sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” and its devoted fans.
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their father-daughter roles for a sequel that’s in the works at Sony Pictures Television, the studio said Tuesday.
The original series created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a hit for ABC, if not a critical darling. A total of 196 episodes aired over its eight seasons.
Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels
Facebook’s Instagram is officially launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok — Instagram Reels.
The new Instagram feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share Reels with followers in Instagram in a dedicated section called Reels in Explore, or in the Story feature where posts disappear after 24 hours.
The Reels option will be available in the Instagram app.
Judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case
LONDON | A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can keep the names of five close friends secret while she brings a privacy invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper — but he chided both sides in the case for playing out their battle in the media as well as the courtroom.
High Court judge Mark Warby agreed, “for the time being at least,” to grant Meghan’s request to protect the anonymity of friends who defended her in the pages of a U.S. magazine in order to spare them a “frenzy of publicity” before the case comes to a full trial.
FBI raids home of YouTube star
LOS ANGELES | FBI agents including a SWAT team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday.
The FBI executed the search warrant starting at 6 a.m. at the Calabasas, California, mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement.
A judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit and Eimiller said she could not reveal the nature of the investigation or the person it was served on.