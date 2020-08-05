Roc Nation partners with Brooklyn’s LIU to launch new school
NEW YORK | Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company is partnering with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.
The new school will begin enrolling students for the fall 2021 semester, and 25% of the incoming freshmen class will receive Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. Hope Scholars will graduate without any debt.
Jay-Z, a 22-time Grammy winner and entertainment mogul, was born and raised in Brooklyn.
Winfrey picks Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ for her book club
NEW YORK | If not for the coronavirus, Oprah Winfrey says, she would be out in the streets and marching with the Black Lives Matter protesters.
She has instead found other ways to add her voice.
On Tuesday, Winfrey announced she had chosen Isabel Wilkerson’s exploration of race and hierarchy in the U.S., “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” as her latest book club pick.
Wilkerson’s book, Winfrey said in a telephone interview, “could change the way we see each other, how we see our humanity and the structure of our world.”
Chip, Joanna Gaines return to ‘Fixer Upper’ for new network
LOS ANGELES | Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to “Fixer Upper” as they build their new network.
The series, which made the couple do-it-yourself celebrities, will be part of their Magnolia Network set to launch next year. The series aired for five seasons, until April 2018, on HGTV.
Two others shows were announced Tuesday for the Magnolia lineup. One showcases interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, and the other features Texas entrepreneur Jonathan Morris telling the stories of “inspiring” small business owners nationwide, the network said.
Kanye West withdraws petition to get on N.J.’s ballot
TRENTON, N.J. | Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper’s campaign email address.
In email correspondence obtained by The Associated Press, an unidentified person writing from a Kanye 2020 address tells Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson that West is dropping his effort to appear on New Jersey’s ballot.