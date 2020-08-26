Greta Thunberg returns to school after year off
STOCKHOLM | After a year off school to campaign on pressing for tougher action on curbing climate change, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she’s returning to class.
“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old said Monday on Instagram next to a photo of herself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on bicycle handles.
In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning to classes this week. It wasn’t clear which school Thunberg was attending.
Kate McKinnon’s ‘Joe Exotic’ series ordered by NBCUniversal
LOS ANGELES | The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with Kate McKinnon starring as his rival in a limited TV series.
The “Saturday Night Live” star will play Carole Baskin, who sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. The conflict became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.”
The series, ordered without a pilot episode, will be based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said Tuesday.
BBC ditches singalong amid colonial rethink
LONDON |The BBC has ditched the lyrics of “Rule, Britannia!” for its traditional end-of-summer concert amid a debate over the song’s celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are reevaluating the nation’s colonial past.
Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster said late Monday that the final night of its Proms concert series would feature instrumental versions of “Rule, Britannia!” and another patriotic mainstay, “Land of Hope and Glory,” instead of traditional singalongs.
The BBC statement didn’t directly address the controversy, but said the decision reflected “this extraordinary year’’ and the fact that there will be no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biggie’s crown, Tupac Shakur letters up at auction
NEW YORK | Rivals in life, the rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur are being united for an auction at Sotheby’s, the first-ever dedicated hip-hop auction at a major international auction house.
Bidders will be able to vie for the crown worn and signed by the Notorious B.I.G. during a 1997 photo shoot held three days before he was killed in Los Angeles. They’ll also get to bid on an archive of 22 autographed love letters written by Shakur at the ages of 15 to 17 to a high school sweetheart.
The auction will be held Sept. 15 and features over 120 hip-hop-related lots.