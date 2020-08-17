Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’
NEW YORK | “The Crown” has found its Princess Diana.
Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of “The Crown,” the Netflix series announced Sunday.
Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.
J Balvin says he is recovering from the coronavirus
NEW YORK | Colombian superstar J Balvin says he is recovering after battling the coronavirus.
In a pre-taped video that aired Thursday night as Balvin accepted an award at Premios Juventud 2020, the performer revealed he contracted COVID-19 and that it impacted him heavily.
“At this moment, I am recovering from COVID-19. These have been some very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes you think it’s not going to hit you, and it hit me, and it hit me very hard,” Balvin, speaking in Spanish in a soft tone.
Weinstein extradition hearing delayed
BUFFALO, N.Y. | Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom via video conference from prison. The extradition hearing was postponed to Dec. 11.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. Weinstein, 68, survived a bout with the coronavirus earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby No. 3
NEW YORK | It’s baby No. 3 for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
The couple revealed they are expecting in Legend’s new video for the song “Wild,” which premiered Thursday and features Teigen and Legend holding her baby bump at the end of the clip. The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.
“Wild,” featuring Grammy-winning singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr., is from Legend’s recent album “Bigger Love.” The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.