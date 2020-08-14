Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
NEW YORK | Lady Gaga is ready to just dance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the Aug. 30 event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO.
Seven of Gaga’s nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit “Rain On Me.” Gaga also is nominated for artist of the year and best quarantine performance — one of two new categories related to the pandemic — for “Smile” from the TV special “One World: Together At Home.” MTV also introduced the best music video from home award this year.
Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned
NEW YORK | There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer’s “Twilight Saga.”
Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author’s long-awaited “Midnight Sun” sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.
While such previous novels as “New Moon” and “Eclipse” were narrated by high school student Bella Swan, “Midnight Sun” is told from the point of view of Bella’s lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.
Bob Woodward’s new Trump book, ‘Rage,’ due out next month
WASHINGTON | Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward’s new book about President Donald Trump is titled “Rage” and will be released Sept. 15, less than two months before Election Day, according to a listing on Amazon.com.
Publisher Simon & Schuster said the forthcoming book follows “Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest.” It said Woodward conducted a series of exclusive interviews with the president.
Zach Williams, for King & Country, Kanye West get Dove nods
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Christian artist Zach Williams and for King & Country are the leading artist nominees at this year’s Dove Awards, while rapper Kanye West and singer Gloria Gaynor earned their first ever nominations.
The Gospel Music Association announced on Thursday the nominations for this year’s show, which will be aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network on Oct. 30.
Other top nominated artists include Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, who all have four nominations each as artists.