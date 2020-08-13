Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Announced by the Country Music Association on Wednesday, Williams, who often is referred to as Hank Jr. or the nickname Bocephus, will join his father, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame’s rotunda.
“Bocephus has been eyeing this one for awhile. It’s a bright spot during a difficult year,” said Williams in a statement. Williams’ 27-year-old daughter Katherine died in a car accident in June.
Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case
NEW YORK | Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.
A longtime friend of the indicted singer offered to pay a victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution, authorities said, while a manager and adviser of Kelly threatened to release sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly.
A Kelly defense attorney said he had “no involvement whatsoever” in any attempt to silence witnesses.
Lucille Ball Comedy Festival goes virtual
LOS ANGELES | The annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is going virtual with help from Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Margaret Cho, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more than two-dozen others working in the realm of humor.
The festival, presented by the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, will stream conversations with the artists over three weekends, starting Friday and running through Aug. 30.
Broadway musical ‘Diana’ to bypass closed stage for Netflix
NEW YORK | The Broadway musical “Diana” isn’t waiting for theaters to reopen in New York to offer its show to a live audience — it’s going to Netflix.
In an unconventional step, the cast and crew will reunite in an empty theater to perform the musical for cameras and put the finished product on the digital platform for broadcast next year, before the show welcomes a live audience again.
“Diana,” which tells the story of the late Diana Spencer, started previews on Broadway in early March but never officially opened at the Longacre Theatre before the pandemic wiped out all live theater.