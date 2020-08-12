Sharon Stone writes memoir
NEW YORK | Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer.
“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable,” says Stone, whose ”The Beauty of Living Twice” comes out in March. “My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.”
Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the 62-year-old actor will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” and Martin Scorsese’s mobster epic “Casino,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award.
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs
NEW YORK | Chart-topping Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this month.
MTV announced Tuesday that Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will also perform at the Aug. 30 event, which was originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schwarzenegger, Pratt greet baby daughter
LOS ANGELES | Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.
The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.
Politically charged ‘black-ish’ episode gets belated home
LOS ANGELES | A politically charged episode of “black-ish” from 2017 that was shelved by ABC has found a home on Hulu, a corporate sibling of the Disney-owned broadcast network.
“I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves,” series creator Kenya Barris posted Monday on social media.
Barris said he hopes the half-hour episode, titled “Please Baby Please,” fulfills its original intent: to inspire vital dialogue about “where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together.”