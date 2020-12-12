Missouri Care presented a check for $2,000 to The GRIT Center, a program that was created by the YWCA to help homeless and at-risk teens.
The money will go toward purchasing laptops or iPads, which would give teens the opportunity to complete their online learning, apply for jobs, download and read digital books, play educational games, participate in computer coding classes, learn a second language and participate in photography/picture editing workshops.
The GRIT Center brings together resources and support for at-risk teenagers — particularly those who are homeless, teenagers who have insufficient housing and parenting teens. This free program offers recreational and educational activities for teens, while also creating a web of more formal support for those in need.
In the St. Joseph School District, more than 500 children are classified as homeless. Teens in St. Joseph need a safe space where they are surrounded by their peers, adult mentors and a support system. Missouri Care, a managed care plan with Medicaid, supports the efforts toward our children in the community where we can begin to build strategic supports and interventions for the most vulnerable and overlooked population. Missouri Care’s St. Joseph Welcome Room Coordinator and Community Relations Rep. Karen Cannon has become active in mentoring the teens at the GRIT Center by teaching sewing, cooking and painting.
The GRIT Center opened on July 20, offering youth ages 12 to 19 a safe place. The GRIT Center is open noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Missouri Care will be changing its name to Healthy Blue, an Anthem Company on Jan. 1.