For years, the Griffon Film Festival was an event celebrated only on campus. This year, it’s going big.
Showcasing the filmmaking talent of Missouri Western State University students, the film festival will be going public at the Missouri Theater.
“That’s a big difference because we’re inviting the community to come. We’re doing it in a place that’s not on campus,” said Thomas Brecheisen, assistant professor of the college’s Cinema Department in a previous interview.
Organized by Tobey Lawrence, assistant professor in the university’s Cinema Department, the event will kick off at 5 p.m. today at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
The event is another sign of the continuing evolution of the Cinema Department, the sole survivor of the college’s former School of Theatre, Cinema and Dance. With a growing department, both in terms of students and film technology, it wanted a bigger venue to show off what they’ve been doing.
“We want to make it a little bit more glamorous, a little bit more important and prestigious. Then (we want) to build that out and include more of our regional population as well,” Brecheisen said.
A collaboration between the Missouri Western School of Fine Arts and the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, the two worked together to secure the venue and make sure students would see their work on the silver screen.
“We’re always trying to work on how we can make a better connection with Missouri Western and its students ... When this came up, and they asked if we to help us out, we’ve really jumped at it,” said Beth Sharp, executive director at Performing Arts Association.
The four-hour event will feature and celebrate the works of the college’s senior thesis film students. Showcasing the advancements the department has made, Brecheisen said he’s excited for a bigger crowd to see it.
“We are in an extremely better place than we were before. It’s pretty awesome and we’re just growing,” he said.
Tickets are $5 at the door for the public or free with a valid MWSU ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.