When it comes to dealing with the loss of a loved one, a group in St. Joseph wants to make sure no one feels alone.
As the holidays approach, the St. Joseph GriefShare group is offering extra help to those who may need it.
“The holidays are so hard, along with other events like the first birthday, the first anniversary ... All those firsts that you have to go through without that loved one,” said Mary Noel-Owens, who leads the group.
Hosting a “Surviving The Holidays” class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 203 S. 31st St., GriefShare will give people the tools to deal with the emotional weight of those often family-centric celebrations.
“We try to do this in November because Thanksgiving and Christmas are probably two of the biggest holidays to get through,” Noel-Owens said.
The class is led by Noel-Owens, a former GriefShare participant, who knows the feeling of loss well. After losing two subsequent husbands, she became well-acquainted with the feelings of anger, frustration and depression that came with their deaths.
“When my husband died in October, I don’t even remember that Thanksgiving. I have no idea what happened or where I was at. That tells you what kind of shock I was in at that point,” she said.
That’s when she decided to reach out to a GriefShare program in Maryville, Missouri. As the group got more comfortable with each other, they began to look forward to each meeting.
“We just all felt like we could hardly wait to get there because everybody there understood what we were going through. We could talk and we cried and we were angry altogether ... We still try to get together at least once a year,” Noel-Owens said.
That same kind of collective empathy and longing is what Noel-Owens said she hopes people feel in her classes. The group meets every Thursday for two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m., at Brookdale Presbyterian Church, where they pray, watch a video and participate in group discussions.
Noel-Owens credits the classes’ assistants, like Debbie Lyons, Dana Newby, Frank Williams and Cathy Watkins, for helping everything run smooth, as well as Brookdale Presbyterian Church for opening up the space for the meetings.
While the group is in the middle of its fall session, participants, both seasoned and new, are allowed to be a part of it and can interact as much or as little as they feel comfortable.
“We’ve had people come in, even right at the end at the last couple of sessions. It’s whenever the need arises and they feel like they are ready for help,” Noel-Owens said.
The weekly classes and the “Surviving The Holidays” course are free and open to public.
