GriefShare (copy)

Mary Noel-Owens, left, and Debbie Lyons help facilitate a St. Joseph chapter of the group GriefShare, an organization aimed at helping people after the loss of a loved one.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

When it comes to dealing with the loss of a loved one, a group in St. Joseph wants to make sure no one feels alone.

As the holidays approach, the St. Joseph GriefShare group is offering extra help to those who may need it.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.