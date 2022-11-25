For people struggling financially, the holidays can be tough. The Grace House wants to help brighten them up.
In operation for 17 years, the shop operates with the mentality of the only payment it needs from people is a smile.
“It’s crucial (for us to help). To go to a store, even a thrift store, and pay $10 for a jacket when you don’t have a job or you’re struggling to get food on the table because food prices are high. This is a blessing,” said founder Ruth Costello.
Located at 2638 Lafayette St., Grace House is gearing up for the winter, asking for donations of blankets, jackets, coats and packages of clean socks and men’s and women’s underwear. In addition, the organization is also providing holiday decorations, food, furniture and other household goods.
The important thing Costello wants everyone to know is that they’ve seen people of every social status. Costello said she knows hard times can hit at any moment, and the last thing someone needs is judgment.
“I want them to come in like a stranger and leave as a friend. They have to know that we’re going to be there for them,” she said.
During the holidays, Grace House reaches beyond its usual measures and will throw a Christmas party at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2618 Seneca St. It will feature visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a face painter, balloon artists and treats. While Grace House doesn’t specialize in Christmas presents, Costello said this is a fun way to bring joy during the holidays.
“It really becomes Christmas because we’re giving from the heart and they’re accepting with no feeling of judgment or embarrassment,” she said. “We want them to feel like it’s a store and we tried to set it up like a store. And we try to do as best we can to make everybody happy.”
On a Tuesday afternoon, families come through looking for winter clothes. Costello greets them, takes down their information, asks about their lives and helps them shop. While part of it is to limit customers to one visit per month, the other is to let them know that someone wants to engage with them on a personal level.
“My mom always used to say ‘Getting stuff is wonderful. But when you give, the reward is a good feeling.’ I feel like (saying to) God, ‘I really did something good and I feel grateful that he allows me to do it,’” she said.
In the past year, Costello said the number of people coming through Grace House’s doors has been high and people in need goes across all age groups.
“Our seniors and disabled, their checks are so minimal,” she said. “For some, they were our working generation. So for them to go to a thrift shop, food kitchen or something, a lot of them don’t do that, so they do without. So when they can come here and get a new robe and a sweater and a coat and not have to pay for it, it’s wonderful.”
Grace House is open on Tuesdays from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Donations are accepted during business hours, with its focus on winter clothing items, blankets and clean underwear and socks.
