The annual Gower Days festival is one that local officials and residents didn’t want to miss, even with the current state of the world in a pandemic.
In fear of having to cancel the annual festival, Chip Holman, Gower Days board president, said he was told they could do it safely because the event is outdoors and allows for safe spacing between people.
“At that point, we felt comfortable to go ahead and do it,” he said.
In Gower’s sesquicentennial year, this festival will be three days of a variety of entertainment, ranging from live music to races that include outhouse and blind golf carts and carnival rides. It will be held at Gower City Park, 311 Railroad Ave., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 10, 11 and 12.
Holman, who is also the mayor of Gower, said the festival serves as a celebration of the community and an outreach to bring in people from neighboring areas like St. Joseph and Smithville.
“That’s what these small towns are all about, it’s about community. This gives us a chance to come together and celebrate our community,” he said.
A part of the festival for four years, Holman said he’s enjoyed watching it evolve, as it brings in more rides and live acts than before.
Some of the weekend’s events include the band Country Classics and a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, the annual 5K run at 8 a.m. on Saturday followed by a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday night will be capped off with a performance by Blue Oyster Culture Club at 8 p.m. Sunday also will include a church service and car show.
Holman said it’s all about showing people a family-friendly, fun variety of activities.
“It’s important for us to get together and just have a good time,” he said.
Putting it together and making sure that it’s better than the previous year requires a lot of energy, Holman said. While groups in the past like the Gower Fire Department organized the event for years, it got to be too demanding. While it’s an investment, he said it’s worthwhile to have.
“It got to the point where it’s hard to maintain that stamina because it’s a lot of work and a lot of time. But it’s evolved tremendously,” he said.
Thinking about some of his favorite events, Holman cites the Blind Golf Cart Race on Railroad Avenue (Saturday at 11 a.m.) and the Outhouse Races (3 p.m. on Saturday). He also said he’s looking forward to events like “Gower Has Talent” (3 p.m. on Saturday), the multiple drink and food vendors and carnival games that will be open all weekend.
Holman said he can’t wait to people experience the unbridled fun that the festival offers while also staying safe.
“I’m really excited to see the community come out in a big way. And because the way things have been, we’re going to offer plenty of space since it’s the outdoors to social distance,” he said.
Since seating will be removed, Holman said people should bring their own lawn chairs. There will also be sanitization stations, and rides and attractions will be sanitized several times an hour to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be available, but are not required.
Holman said he wants to people to feel welcome and safe, like they would be at any place in Gower.
“It’s going to be heartwarming. It’s going to be exciting to see people again, to see the folks come out,” he said.
Gower Days will be open 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is open to all ages.