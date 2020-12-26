2020 is a year some would rather forget. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has meant sickness, isolation and loss for many people across the country and world.
But there were positive things, too. Asking you, our readers, to share the good that happened in 2020 yielded many different responses, ranging from first houses and dream jobs to new family members.
Time for old passions
Some, like Amber Starnes-Dollard rediscovered an old passion and finally had the opportunity to dedicate their time to it. After more than 15 years, Starnes-Dollard brought horses back into her life.
“When this whole COVID thing started, my husband and I started discussing getting horses again,” she said. “It was kind of perfect timing with everything shut down, so we jumped in head first.”
Starnes-Dollard competed in different disciplines in her teenage years, but life eventually got in the way. Now, she enjoys sharing her love for the animals with her kids. The family currently owns three horses, one of them a rescue. Bonding with the initially timid and traumatized mare was a special experience for Starnes-Dollard.
“It’s been rewarding seeing her come this far,” she said. “I can get on her and ride her. Trust has been earned, and it goes both ways. So that’s been really rewarding with her.”
Professional success
For some, 2020 was a year of professional fulfillment. Shannon Gatton landed her dream job as a floral specialist at AWG Kansas, where she gets to write about a topic she loves.
“What’s not to love about flowers?” Gatton said. “The best part is the way people feel when they come to get them and then when the person receives them. There’s nothing like it. It’s just all about joy.”
Gatton received her college degree in PR, but a part-time job sparked a lifelong love for flowers. Now, she assists and writes ads for Price Chopper, Hen House and Apple Market stores.
Despite concerns for the floral industry at the beginning of the pandemic due to canceled events, people continued buying flowers and grocery floral flourished as some private florists were closed.
Even when things looked bleak, Gatton said she always makes a conscious effort to keep up her positive attitude and spread cheer.
“What’s that thing Dolly Parton says? If she sees someone without a smile, she gives them hers. I just try to spread love and kindness rather than gloom and doom,” she said.
New family members
Others welcomed new family members into their midst. The Harter family’s son Noah had an especially dramatic start to life when mom Caitlin got into a car accident at 33 weeks pregnant on her way home to Chillicothe, Missouri.
“It was dark out and I was coming over the hill and I had a head-on collision with a deer,” Harter said. “Thankfully I was in 2002 F-150 and that’s what saved our lives, pure steel.”
Harter and her unborn child were unharmed, but early labor soon set in, which Harter thinks was due to the stress.
“A couple hours (after the accident), I thought I was having Braxton Hicks,” Harter said. “The next day, we picked up a bumper and a fender for the truck. While actually in labor, I was walking around a junkyard.”
As it turned out, Harter was not experiencing Braxton Hicks, a form of contractions that prepares the body for real labor. Harter and husband Eric went to Liberty Hospital, where little Noah was born seven weeks early.
“He was in the NICU for four days,” Harter said. “After four days, he was off all the breathing tubes. It was crazy. They were like, he’s doing so well.”
Now, Noah is home with his parents and big brother Carter. It’s been a tough year for Harter, who has struggled with the loss and illness of loved ones.
“It’s been one thing out of the year, it trumps almost all of it, seeing that little boy’s face,” Harter said.