St. Joseph was once home to one of the grandest ballrooms in the country.
The Frog Hop hosted famous big bands like Count Basie, Glenn Miller and Paul Whiteman and country artists including Del Reeves and others as well as high school proms and other social functions.
St. Joseph native and truck farmer Frank Frogge loved music and dancing and often held events in his home on Pickett Road before building the Frog Hop in 1928.
Pamela Osborn, a granddaughter of Frank Frogge, said the Frog Hop boasted one of the largest dance floors in the area.
“It was the largest and best known for the big-band sound and the size of the dance floor,” she said.
Frogge traveled extensively prior to building the Frog Hop and visited many well-known night spots in the United States.
He got the idea for a Temnella roof, which carried trademark silver leaves, from a Democratic convention hall in Texas.
After his first wife died and left him with nine children, Frogge realized his dream of building a modern ballroom. His incentive was have place of business close to home.
Frogge named the place after playful teasing about his name.
The original Frog Hop featured a 14,000-square-foot dance floor and had a frog theme throughout.
Near the front door was a large glass case with a huge frog inside it. On one end of the building was a large painting of a frog. As advertisement for the business, a 3-foot high frog was created and featured on the Downtown streets of St. Joseph.
“There was nothing compared to it other than a place (Frogge) referred to down in Florida,” Osborn said.
Frogge later built and annexed the Brown Owl night club and eventually renamed it the Frog Hop dining room. The dining room was open daily, and its specialty was frog leg dinners.
Osborn has one of the plates from the diner hanging on the kitchen wall in her rural home near Easton, Missouri.
“There were only a few of them left,” she said.
In 1932, Frogge also built and opened Moonlight Gardens, an open-air dance floor with an electric moon near the Frog Hop.
The original Frog Hop burned down in 1945. After the fire, a new Frog Hop was built. It opened on Dec. 15, 1945. In the early 1950s, that building burned too.
A third Frog Hop location was built on the North Belt Highway, owned and managed by Claude Hull. It stands to this day. While that Frog Hop didn’t burn down like the other two structures, financial difficulties forced it to close its doors permanently on Nov. 1, 1978.
Today Eckard’s Home Improvement sits in that building at 2402 N. Belt Highway.