St. Joseph artist Beth Downey’s work can be felt in the St. Joseph music scene.
A co-owner of the original iteration of Cafe Acoustic, originally an acoustic bar and music venue at 2601 Frederick Ave., she helped open up the stage to a number of novice musicians.
“We always joked about opening a place basically so we would have some place to play,” Lisa Hancock, the co-owner of Cafe Acoustic with Downey, said.
Along with running the business, Downey was an artist, photographer and lover of nature, which she expressed through her work at the Remington Nature Center. She died after a long bout with cancer on Feb. 8.
To show Downey how much she meant to friends, family and musicians in the area, Unplugged, the venue where Downey and Hancock relocated Cafe Acoustic on 2605 Frederick Ave., will host what they’re calling an “After Life Celebration” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
“I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor her than doing it there,” Hancock said.
The location houses the stage that Downey helped build, as well as some of the other craft work she used to help the venue get off the ground when it opened in 1998. Before that, she also operated Zercher Photo with her partner, Mary Robinett, and several close friends.
A musician who knew the anxieties of playing live music, Downey wanted to give people who wouldn’t normally get a shot at playing to a crowd of people the chance to do so.
“Beth was always extremely supportive of all the musicians that played, especially the younger folks who maybe hadn’t had the experience on the stage. And then there were some even older people who maybe just play music at home by themselves,” Hancock said.
Personal struggles caused Hancock and Downey to sell the business to Steve and Christina Grimes, who ran it for several years before moving it to a bigger venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. In 2016, Jason Johnson took over the venue, re-naming it Unplugged and returning it to an all-acoustic, open-mic setting.
After Cafe Acoustic, Downey found stability with her friends, partner and jobs. When she was diagnosed with cancer, Hancock said she took it like the strong woman she’d known since they became friends.
“She didn’t complain. She didn’t say, ‘Poor me.’ Towards the end, she even talked about what a wonderful summer and fall she had. And she was so thankful that in the beginning, when the chemo first started, she started feeling better ... She was just thankful for those good days,” Hancock said.
While she was loved in her life, Hancock said it’s likely that she didn’t know how far her spirit touched other people in the area. The celebration will be proof that she meant a lot to many.
“I know she would absolutely be blown away. She honestly had no idea how much she meant to people. I’m sure she’s going (mimics surprised voice), ‘What the hell?’” Hancock said, laughing. “She made a difference for the better.”
The “After Life Celebration” for Downey is free and open to the public.
“It’s quite bittersweet. It’s quite heartening to know that what she did, what we did, made a small difference in a small way to a lot of people,” Hancock said.