What started as a temporary job for the late Jerry Anderson turned into a career that would change the arts in St. Joseph.
As the director of keyboard studies at Missouri Western State University, Anderson ended up taking a job at as director of music at First Presbyterian Church, a role he remained in for more than 40 years.
“I warned them it was a temporary thing. It was only going to be for a year or two. They still laugh about my being a temp,” he told the St. Joseph News-Press in 2014.
Anderson died on March 16, leaving behind a legacy of a passion for music, including leading the First Thursday Noontime Concert Series, which lasted 20 years, and establishing connections between churches and Missouri Western.
Retired Missouri Western faculty member Sharon Gray said along with several other recent deaths, his passing hurts.
“We’ve lost Matt Gilmour two years ago and (St. Joseph Community Chorus founder) Frank Thomas last November and now Jerry. Together we actually built the music department at MWSU. What an impact all of them have had on music throughout Missouri and beyond,” she said.
Jason Riley, a student and colleague of Anderson’s, said he treated everyone with patience and grace.
“(With his students), he was always encouraging and patient, even with basics. As a Missouri Western student, alum and eventual adjunct instructor, he always treated me as a colleague and professional, never an underling,” Riley said.
Throughout Anderson’s life, he spent time planting musical seeds of encouragement and recognition.
Gray said he was an important part in creating the Missouri Music Teacher’s Association. He also was a founding member of the Saint Joseph Area Music Teachers Association, which in turn started Missouri Western’s annual Monster Concert student showcase.
His other noteworthy accomplishments include starting the local chapter of the professional fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and the Society of Pi Kappa Lambda — Eta Mu at Missouri Western. He also was a member of the local American Guild of Organists.
To Riley, that laundry list of accomplishments shows there was no end to Anderson’s generosity and love of giving exposure to musicians in the area.
“Jerry was a great model as an educator, virtuoso player, community leader ... Encourager is the best word I have,” he said. “He’s been a very important person in our own family and positively affected our community and the lives of his many, many students, musical or not.”
One of Anderson’s proudest personal accolades was the work he did with First Presbyterian Church from 1975 to 2017. In his time there, he helped renovate the sanctuary, install his dream instrument — a Visser-Rowland pipe organ — and build its choral group.
A devout Christian, Anderson said he saw the value in what music brings to faith and the doors its unlocks when the two are combined.
“Music adds another dimension beyond the spoken word. One member of the church told me, he said ‘I definitely believe in God. I strongly feel that I’m a Christian, but there are still doubts at times that creep in. When I hear wonderful music being sung, I think, There has to be a God. That wouldn’t be possible without a God,’” he said in a St. Joseph News-Press interview in 2014.
Whether people shared his faith or not, Anderson welcomed them to his church for 20 years with the Noontime Concert Series, a free set of monthly concerts that featured talent from professionals to Missouri Western students.
“Just the fact that he started that Noontime concert series down there at First Presbyterian and gave a lot of us opportunities to perform (including) students and graduates coming back. It was quite a service, really,” Gray said. “I mean, who would have thought you could take your sack lunch on Thursday at noon and hear a wonderful concert?”
While the concerts were started during a down time for music in the area, they found an audience over the years. The following they built was a surprise, even to Anderson.
“We didn’t expect to have nearly the reaction and success that we’ve had. We just wanted to try it to bring people Downtown,” he said in 2018.
Health concerns caused Anderson to retire from First Presbyterian Church in 2017 and end the Noontime Concert Series in 2019. Though he made it clear he wanted to continue, he also knew when it was time to pass the torch.
In his time in St. Joseph, there are many beacons he lit through his students, friends and family. Riley said one of his last conversations with Anderson involved him wanting to make sure his musical legacy would be passed on to others.
“Our last conversations were, ‘I need to donate the home pianos to some family who could use them and give them another life,’” Riley said. “I know he put many years of wonderful playing, practice and teaching into those instruments. We made some best recommendations and they play on.”
While the phrase “It’s what he would have wanted” often gets invoked when talking about someone’s choices after they pass, it’s truly what Anderson lived to do — keep the music alive both locally and abroad.
In speaking about the popularity of the Noontime Concert Series, Anderson also summed up one of his missions in life.
“It’s a very worthwhile feeling to know that what you wanted is being acknowledged as something people want to go to,” Anderson said in 2018. “I just enjoy something that helps the community.”
