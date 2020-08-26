ST. PETERSBURG — The smell of smoked turkey beckons from blocks away. Just roll down the window and take a whiff — the heady aroma of pecan smoke is unmistakable.
At Red’s BBQ food truck there are barbecue hallmarks like pulled pork and St. Louis-style ribs, baked beans and mac and cheese. But the smoked turkey legs sure feel like the calling card.
The secret to chef Joshua Jackson’s collard greens isn’t a ham hock, it’s smoked turkey. Smoked turkey takes the place of pulled pork on a delicious, messy po-boy sandwich. And the truck’s signature item? A whole smoked turkey leg, split down the middle and stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp and garlicky pasta. (Restraint isn’t really part of the game here.)
Brothers Christian and Joshua Jackson started their mobile food and catering operation two years ago, after Christian finished serving in the Air Force and paired up with his brother, who at the time was working as a corporate executive chef in upstate New York. The menu isn’t emblematic of any one barbecue tradition, but pulls from a number of influences, from the Jacksons’ upbringing in Buffalo, New York, to the Cajun and Creole flavors of their father’s Louisiana-inspired cooking.
The truck is named for their father, Red, who ran a restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Out front, a large black smoker sits on a trailer hitch — a hand-me-down from Red and the hearth and heart of this operation. While Joshua runs the kitchen inside the truck, Christian is the pit-master.
Pork butts, ribs and turkey legs are all smoked over pecan wood, which imparts a deeply nutty aroma that lingers, cloaking the meat and anything else it touches in a warm, smoky embrace.
Smoked turkey legs, an homage to the fair food favorite they grew up with in Buffalo, anchor the menu. For the extra ravenous, two versions of a smoked turkey leg come split down the middle and stuffed with either Cajun grilled shrimp and creamy garlic and Parmesan pasta ($22) or lump crab meat and mac and cheese ($24).
Until recently, the duo were parking the food truck in the lots of apartment complexes, food festivals and private catering events. On Aug. 1, they found a permanent home in St. Petersburg, near the busy intersection.