When the month of March rolls around, many minds turn to St. Patrick’s Day and appetites turn to Irish food.
When most people think of Irish food, their thoughts don’t wander far beyond corned beef and cabbage. But people in Ireland don’t eat much of that — it’s an Irish-American immigrant dish based on the availability and affordability of bacon in the late 19th century.
For true authenticity, you can make traditional Irish dishes at home from the following recipes or have dinner at the America Bowman Restaurant in Weston, Missouri. The restaurant and pub is located in an 18th century brewery.
Items on the menu include Irish Stout Shepard’s Pie, Irish egg rolls, ham and cheese pye, stout bangers and mash and other Irish features.
“There’s not really a huge amount of difference ... because we’re kind of American/Irish food here we have both, but I would say that a lot of people do enjoy the difference in it, the variety of taste,” said Felicia Donaldson, a cook at the America Bowman Restaurant.
Below are a couple of traditional Irish recipes you can make at home:
IRISH CHICKEN WITH CABBAGE AND POTATOES
1 whole chicken
4 slices of bacon
1/2 head of cabbage
1 medium onion
4 potatoes
1/4 cup of water
And for the rub:
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 ½ teaspoons of thyme
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/4 teaspoon of pepper
1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix together rub ingredients, roll the chicken pieces in the spices and set aside. Fry the bacon and drain most of the grease, but leave enough to brown the chicken. When browned, set chicken aside on a plate. While chicken is browning, roughly chop the cabbage, then slice the onion into thin slices. Next peel the potatoes and slice into rounds. When the chicken is browned, add the cabbage to the pan with 1/4 cup of water. After a few minutes, mix in the potatoes and onions and take off the heat. Cut the bacon into pieces and sprinkle over the cabbage mixture. Add the chicken pieces on top of the cabbage and place the pan in the oven and cook until the chicken is done, about 50 minutes for all to cook.
DUBLIN CODDLE
2 potatoes
2 large onions
3 to 4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Water
1 beef or chicken stock cube
Good-quality pork sausage
Bacon pieces, thick cut
Salt and pepper to season
Peel the potatoes and cut onions into three or four pieces. Finely chop the parsley. Boil the water and in it dissolve the beef or chicken stock cube. Grill or broil the sausage and bacon long enough to color them. Drain briefly on paper towels. When drained, chop the bacon into one-inch pieces.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees in a large, flameproof heavy pot with a tight lid. Start layering the ingredients: onion, bacon, sausages, potatoes. Season each layer with salt, fresh ground pepper and the chopped parsley. Continue until all ingredients are used up. Pour stock mixture over the top. On the stove, bring the liquid to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down and cover the pot. Put covered pot in the oven and cook for at least three hours. Add water as needed. Serve with Guinness beer and fresh soda bread.