The Flower Society of Saint Joseph met on Feb. 25 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the organization.
More than 40 women were in attendance. After the business meeting and refreshments, the ladies watched a video made and narrated by honorary member Corinda Stallbaumer. Stallbaumer has been instrumental in many Flower Society projects over the years, most notably in compiling and digitizing the history of the organization.
The Flower Society was conceived by a number of flower enthusiasts on Nov. 14, 1940. The stated purpose of the group was (and is) “to study practical gardening, to instruct new growers and to create and perpetuate a love of flowers to the end that Saint Joseph shall become a garden spot.” In the early years, the society hosted many flower shows, but soon the members conceived of and adopted a more ambitious project — to beautify state highways leading to St. Joseph. This vision grew over the years to include other civic beautification projects, including:
— Planting redbud trees along the “super highway” to Savannah.
— A mass planting of irises at Rosecrans Airfield.
— Adding redbud trees from Lovers’ Lane to King City.
— Planting dogwood trees at Colby Pond.
— Planting and establishing magnolia trees at the boulevard entrances.
— Establishing the rose garden and flag pole at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
— Establishing and maintaining the Ashland/Noyes gardens; bringing a water supply and sprinkler system to the gardens.
— Establishing a rose garden on the west side of City Hall.
— Creating a garden at the Pony Express Statue at the entrance to Downtown.
The beautification of St. Joseph continues to be the mission of Flower Society. Most recently, the 80th anniversary committee, lead by Jackie Runyan, continued the city beautification tradition by planting 50 mums around the flagpole at the entrance to Krug Park, providing a vibrant display of fall color to visitors.
The celebration concluded with each attendee receiving a booklet of “Timely Tips for Your Garden,” reprinted from the 1960 yearbook.
