For years, Downtown First’s First Saturdays events in St. Joseph were gaining steam. Then, with the COVID-19 shutdown, it abruptly stopped.
Getting back on its feet, Downtown First will host its first First Saturday event since the shutdown, with a more low-key tour of Downtown businesses on Aug. 2.
"We haven't planned anything big because ... It's a lot of work, a lot of time for business owners who are already trying to keep their business open. And we didn't want to plan something big and then have to, at the last minute say, 'Well, no, we can't do it," Jeff Gates, president of Downtown First, said.
It’s a far cry from what organizers originally expected. At the start of the year, the Downtown First committee was excited about summer 2020. It was going to host two alcohol-centric walks, some of the most popular happenings for the monthly series, which meant lots of foot traffic to Downtown businesses.
"Normally, this Saturday is one of our biggest events of the year, the "Murder Mystery Walk.' Last year, we had almost 600 people participate," Gates said.
Instead, it will have an array of sales and specials at some of the businesses that are opening their doors to the public. Some of the featured events include the addition of The Angry Swede Brewing Co., a new local brewery that opened during the pandemic.
"This will be their first event. We're so excited about that. And then they've done a partnership with Marco Polo (Restaurant) ... In the evenings, you can order food from Marco Polo and have it brought over, which hopefully, it'll be a great synergistic thing for both and to introduce people to see how great the food is there," Gates said.
It also will be the grand reopening of the quirky card and gift shop Manic Snail in its new location at 124 N. Eighth St.
Because each business is independently owned and operated, the safety measures will vary by location.
"I'm really hoping people extend grace to everybody. If the business says they have to wear a mask, they just do it or if they choose not, to not go in. It's a new world, so let's do our best to embrace it," he said.
While it’s a quieter rollout than what usually happens for First Saturdays, it’s a glimmer of light in a dark time. Gates said local businesses have been hurt by the pandemic and the devastating effect it’s had on sales.
"Hopefully there's sunshine and people being able to get outside ... just being out of the house exploring and getting to see some faces, although they'll be behind masks, that we haven't seen in person in a while," Gates said.
With that mentioned "new world," Gates said that First Saturdays will adjust to keep people safe.
"It's very low key this time. As we continue, we'll try in September to do something a little (bigger) with some outside music probably," he said.