Yoga changed a St. Joseph’s resident’s life and he’s hoping to pass that sense of peacefulness on to others.
Hosting the “Yoga In The Parks” series, Jeremy Eaton said he wants to give people the chance to experience St. Joseph parks and get an introduction to the form of exercise.
“There’s a lot of interest in yoga right now. Usually, when I tell people what time classes are and where it’s at, then the next thing they ask is the price. So I wanted something to be available to anybody who wanted to try it,” he said.
The next free session will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Riverfront Park, halfway through the walking trail. Other sessions will include Civic Center Park (July 23), Bartlett Park (Aug. 27) and Hyde Park (Sept. 24). All classes will begin at 9 a.m.
Formerly leading the Griffey School for the Arts, Eaton offered people a place for people to express themselves through media like music, painting and fashion. After it closed in 2016, Eaton moved to India, where he discovered yoga.
“I was just kind of lost and I found these two guys on the street and they asked me if I had ever been to The Yoga Institute and I said no. And I went there and took a class and the next day I was like ‘I need to get into this,’” he said.
After moving back to the area, Eaton said he was in contact with city officials about hosting public yoga events in the city. When the pandemic hit, those talks died down.
“COVID happened and then nothing happened. So I reached back out this year (because) I had noticed that there has never been a yoga series (that) traveled on the Parkway, so I thought that would be something good to bring,” Eaton said.
Noticing the increasing polarization when it comes to politics and online discourse, Eaton said yoga gives people the chance to center themselves, become more in tune with their bodies and stop fretting over every thought someone puts out in the world.
“The biggest thing is just having that self-awareness and having the mindfulness to be with your emotions and not run away from them or take a pill to try to get rid of them. But just try to be with them. And that actually helps more than trying to numb them away,” he said.
With the series, Eaton said he hopes that everyone, regardless of their experience with yoga, gets that clarity and peace of mind and spreads it to others.
“I would love for everyone to gain some sort of peace or insight that all of this running around that we do, all this consuming ... That stuff is all important. But it’s even more important just to be still,” he said.
If that level of peace is tranquil enough that someone goes to sleep, Eaton said he feels like he’s accomplished his job.
“That’s always just really warming for me because that’s a really safe space that you have to get to, to fall asleep. To be able to trust someone enough to guide you into that space is pretty nice,” he said.
The “Yoga In The Parks” series is free, open to all ages and levels of experience.
