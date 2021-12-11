Several decades ago, wrestling fans packed the Civic Arena and the former City Auditorium in St. Joseph to see some of the best wrestling stars of the time.
Kids and families got to see some of the greatest in Central States Wrestling, which was a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. Some of the best wrestlers, such as Harley Race, Bulldog Bob Brown, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhoads, Andre The Giant and many others were active in the Kansas City territory and would often make stops in St. Joseph.
Mike George, a former Central States Heavyweight Champion and Tag Team Champion, worked in the business from 1971 to 1991, right before the World Wrestling Foundation and World Championship Wrestling took over the landscape.
George said he wrestled with the best and got paid individually per event based on a percentage of the house and what spot in the lineup he wrestled. He said it was not as glamorous as it is today. He remembers driving for miles through rural Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska and stopping at locations like Sedalia and Topeka, Kansas, and other small towns and communities.
“That’s the way it used to be. Now I see these guys making millions of dollars; it’s just unreal. They didn’t put the time and the suffering to get where they’re at now like we had to,” George said.
George got his start from St. Joseph, and every time he was announced it was “Mike George from St. Joseph, Missouri.” He remembers the crowds at the Civic Arena as well as the old auditorium, along with the fact that somehow the heat never came on in the auditorium.
“I still remember that place. Every time I think of it, I think how cold it was in there too. It seemed they turn the heat on just about to hear the pipes banging and then they shut it off. It never got warm in there,” George said.
George said wrestlers did what the promotion wanted, whether it was being a good guy, a bad guy where you are going next, and at times, the wrestlers’ everyday health wasn’t taken into account.
The biggest payday George remembered was working for Mid-South Wrestling when he and the Junkyard Dog were the main event in New Orleans in a tag team match. He walked away that night with $2,000, but for many nights, earning just $100 was common.
“You lose your family. That’s the problem; things happen that shouldn’t happen, and all a sudden you divorced, and you’re out there by yourself again. It’s not good ... you have to have a family, and I miss mine,” George said.
George said he would still do it all over again, and the memories are what makes it worth it, like how he wrestled Ric Flair in a match that lasted over an hour or the time Bob Brown hit him with a chair that busted him open at the old auditorium in St. Joseph (something that had his dad raging with anger).
“It takes its toll on your body, it gets abused. I’ve hit walls and wonder why that ever happened,” George said.
George traveled to southern parts of the United States like Florida, along with farther destinations like Japan and Singapore, although he spent the most time in the Kansas City territory, but he knew after 20 years it was time to hang it up.
He said he doesn’t believe wrestling will ever go back to the territory heydays.
“I don’t think we’ll ever come back like that, never will we have the territories. Guys try to do it now, it’s just dead gone. It’s part of the history that will never be. I wish them luck on the small places that start up and try to get going, but you can’t do it. It’s just not there,” George said.
Attempt to bring wrestling back
to St. Joseph
In the late ‘90s, one group tried to bring wrestling back to St. Joseph at an independent level as a promotion took place with many local guys behind Sonny Myers, a former professional wrestler from Savannah, Missouri. Myers was involved in the business for 60 years and offered training and helped with the new promotion.
Tink Corkins, one of the wrestlers that was involved in the short-lived promotion, said it was some of the best times of his life, and he loved working with Myers and wrestling in front of local crowds.
“It was a dream come true. You went to the gym, you worked out and then you worked out in the ring,” Corkins said. “I mean, you’re body slammed. You just learned to hit the ropes, because if you didn’t hit the ropes right, you’re gonna fall out. You don’t want to break your neck, break your back or break a knee or whatever.”
Even years after George and other famous wrestlers established themselves, the business side still had the struggles, and Corkins said the promotion of events and booking ended up being the downfall.
“Bad promotion, bad promoters, they end up ruining everything,” Corkins said.
Corkins said he is amazed how guys like Harley Race and Ric Flair could wrestle for as long as they could because he felt the toll it took on his body.
“Fighting injuries all the time, and it was always a struggle, but you tried to stay physically on top of everything. I try to do that today, sometimes I feel like I’m fighting a losing battle,” Corkins said.
Corkins said he would look to be involved again if something could be done locally, as he has seen some independent promotions in Chillicothe and elsewhere.
“I don’t know about selling out the Civic Arena or anything like that, but the armories, you could probably get a good attendance,” Corkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.