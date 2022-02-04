Frances Sharpe has seen a lot of things and has been able to cherish her life with family during a century of living.
Sharpe, who celebrated her milestone birthday on Jan. 31, is a former St. Joseph resident who currently lives in Platte City with family. She spoke to a News-Press reporter via Zoom and said she was absolutely shocked to be able to talk to someone through the computer.
“We didn’t even have a phone when I was growing up,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe moved to St. Joseph from Staten Island, New York, and raised four children — David, Dennis, Kim and Kevin — here.
Sharpe worked as a nurse in three of St. Joseph’s hospitals and used to drive other older individuals to doctor’s appointments.
“I took care of my father when he had cancer. I wanted to help people,” Sharpe said of getting into her profession.
While some people might attribute longevity to a certain diet or activity, Sharpe, a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church, gives credit to God. She also said reading and keeping up with the news helps her be engaged.
“The Lord is the one that allowed me this time,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe looks forward to her time with her grandkids and great-grandchildren and playing with them throughout the day.
“It’s wonderful, especially the little ones to be able to play with them,” Sharpe said.
Most recently, Sharpe has been able to add surviving a pandemic to her list of life accomplishments as she is a couple of weeks removed from having COVID-19. She said she is feeling better after recovering thanks to having her vaccine and booster.
Sharpe will enjoy a birthday party on Feb. 5 in Platte City and said she is looking forward to seeing old friends and family there.
