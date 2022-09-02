Windy Wine

Windy Wind Company owner Kraig Keesaman and Long Line Distillery head distiller Aaron Swopes pose at the wine company’s main counter. The Osborn, Missouri, business will hold its grand re-opening celebration today.

 Andrew Gaug | News-Press NOW

After a seven-month hiatus, a winery in Osborn, Missouri, is returning with a new vision.

Along with its fan-favorite wines, The Windy Wine Company will re-open with a distillery offering new concoctions called Long Line Distillery.

