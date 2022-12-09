Many celebrate the holidays with feelings of cheer and happiness, but for some, the season can bring added stress and financial worries.
A 2018 study conducted by PRNewswire found that 88% of Americans felt stressed during the holidays.
Finances can add an extra burden to the season. A 2020 CreditKarma survey found 50% of respondents were worried about being able to afford any gifts. The same survey reported a third of respondents felt financially unprepared for the holiday season.
With so many people in need, there are ways those in the community can help.
Major Ronald Key with the Salvation Army in St. Joseph said there are several ways to volunteer and help out at this time of year, from ringing bells to an upcoming toy shop, donating clothes and more.
“There’s lots of needs, especially this time of the year,” Key said. “Just the way things are, our food prices are going up, things are fluctuating. So any way you can help people who are less fortunate to yourself, there’s just so many ways to do that. Whether it’s through helping us physically or helping us monetarily or both, those are ways. And anything we raise here in St. Joe stays here 100%. So that’s an important thing to know, that your money will stay here and not go to another Salvation Army somewhere.”
Ashley Kruse, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School, said her students give back all year, but during the holidays they do an “Adopt-a-Resident” program.
“We adopt eight residents who have little to no family that come to visit them throughout the year,” Kruse said. “So we just got a wish list of items that they want or items that they need. All the way from candy to Little Debbie snacks to good-smelling body sprays and deodorants and shampoos to pajama pants to T-shirts. And so we will purchase items for them for Christmas, will wrap them up and then we will go visit the residents and take Christmas to them. They’ll get to open their gifts and it’s just an incredible time to see the kids interact with the residents and have fun and enjoy bringing in all the items for them.”
Mark Inglett, communications coordinator for USPS, said Operation Santa is another way you can help out people of all ages, anywhere.
“Kids and bigger kids like us, we always need hope, you know. We need to make sure that tomorrow’s going to be a better day,” Inglett said. “It gives kids an opportunity to do that little Christmas list for Santa Claus, and they may ask for the simplest of things. We get it, we take a look at it, and we help them out and take it to the post office. It comes from Santa Claus. What a great way to wake up on Christmas morning for anybody.”
Key said that for those looking for ways to give back, the opportunities are endless.
“I think anything you can help with will make you feel good doing it, even if it’s something you’ve never done before,” Key said. “I think once you do it and realize whether it’s bell ringing or helping in some other way, buying a gift for a child, helping a senior citizen, whatever that looks like, I think it’s just going to make you feel better about life and what’s going on here, maybe in your own life right now and make you just give you that feel good thing. And I think that’s important that people do that now not because they feel like they have to, but because they want to.”
Kids wanting to participate in Operation Santa can send their letters to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, the North Pole, 88888. Adults wanting to help with Operation Santa can find more information through the local post office or the website, www.uspsoperationsanta.com.
Anyone wanting to work with the Salvation Army can call its office at 816-279-2101.
