For a St. Joseph bar, a nightmare scenario has turned into a blessing.
On July 5, TNT’s Tavern owner Todd Leonard got a call that his business at 2602 N. Belt Highway had caught fire.
By the time the fire was extinguished, tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused to the structure, ranging from a destroyed ceiling to vintage memorabilia and decorations melted on the walls. Surveying the damage, Leonard said he didn’t want this to be the end of the business.
“I’m no quitter. I’m not. I’m like ‘Gosh darn you. You’re not going to do this to me,’ We were doing so well. We had such good customers. Everybody’s like ‘Come on, Todd. Rebuild it,’” he said.
With an injured shoulder and a broken spirit, Leonard gathered his friends and family to help bring the business back to life. On March 18, it reopened with a whole new look and design.
“It was outstanding. I could not believe it. On the first night we didn’t have an empty seat in the house,” he said.
It’s far cry from how he felt on July 5. The morning after celebrating the bar’s fifth anniversary, Leonard discovered a person he had been helping out broke into the building and set several sections of it on fire.
Rebuilding the inside from its charred remains, Leonard and his friends added a new ceiling and bar. They also addressed long-standing problems with the structure, which previously served as Massey’s BBQ in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Galloway’s Symposium in the ‘90s and Wiley’s Lounge in the 2000s, like needing a new addition for drink storage and office space.
Giving a tour of the bar, Leonard opens a door in a brightly lit back part of the space, where a reinforced door is covered by a poster of Johnny Cash. As he opens it, he points out where the space previously stopped and how much bigger it is.
“All I had was this closet right here,” he said. “Now I can load her up and then when stuff goes on sale, I can buy 10 cases because I (have the space).”
In addition to the extra square footage, he also made sure the structure is fireproof and secure.
“I learned my lesson. It’s like Fort Knox now,” he said.
While TNT’s Tavern might be a little shinier, better lit and more secure, Leonard promises all the aspects that gave it a neighborhood bar atmosphere remain the same.
“I’ve still got my DJ on Friday nights. We’re still gonna have bands on Sundays and I still got my driver. If someone’s had a little too much to drink, we give them a free ride home and we’ll come get him in the morning,” he said.
With its doors back open, Leonard said he hopes everyone recognizes that they played a role in making it happen. He said he’s grateful for that.
“I’ve got some really, really good friends and some people who don’t even come here to drink, they’re like ‘We’ll help you, Toddy.’ A lot of people donated their time. It’s pretty nice,” Leonard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.