Allied Arts Council executive director Teresa Fankhauser has always worried about the security of the art featured on the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk.
During the past two years, that sense of caution has been heightened after two acts of vandalism and theft.
“We have to do a better job looking at the sculptures that we have, that we are selecting and going ‘Okay, can we secure this? Is this sturdy enough to withhold someone from stealing it or vandalizing it?” she said.
On Feb. 4, most of the statue for “Espiritu Libre” was stolen in front of the Missouri Theater. Almost a year prior, on March 3, “The Peaceful Ruler,” a statue of a horse, was discovered bent on its base near the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. Both pieces were previous entries into the Sculpture Walk.
That bothers Fankhauser that anyone would attempt to damage or steal anything on the walk, which is intended to add color and character to the city.
“The majority of people appreciate it. The majority of people aren’t out to steal a sculpture, whether it’s for their own personal enjoyment or whether they’re stealing it because they think they’re going to be able to make bank off of it at the metal yard, which they won’t,” she said.
A piece featuring a dancing girl, “Espiritu Libre” was a permanent piece on the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk path. When it was purchased, artist Harold Linke expressed joy that it was part of the showcase.
“’Espiritu Libre’ has become a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri. She’s dancing her free-spirited dance in front of their wonderful Missouri Theater. So very proud to be part of their community,” he wrote.
In its eighth year, the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk remains popular with both submitting artists and the public.
“We have more sculptors apply than ever before ... (It) tells me that we’re getting a good reputation, which is nice,” said Fankhauser in 2021.
The St. Joseph Sculpture Walk was created to bring people Downtown to check out a variety of art outdoors submitted by artists from all over the country. For its 2021-22 walk, the program expanded its selections to 21 new pieces, in addition to permanent sculptures, like “Espiritu Libre” and “The Peaceful Ruler.”
The thefts and vandalism hurt not only the council’s reputation, but also the community, some have said.
“I think the more we value our city and the things that we create in it, the less likely you are to have theft and a lack of pride in your community,” said Kathy Reno, Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph marketing coordinator, in a previous interview.
While the Allied Arts Council and the city of St. Joseph discuss options for securing the sculptures, they admit there’s no catch-all solution. They also don’t want to do away with the walk event because of a few problems.
“The majority of people, they love it, they appreciate it. I mean, just the outpouring that we’ve received from the post (on Facebook) on Saturday, when I posted about it ... The community came together,” Fankhauser said.
If you have any information related to the crime, contact the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.
