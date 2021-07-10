The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Clinic is partnering with Biking for Babies for the first time this year.
Biking for Babies started in 2009 when two friends decided to raise awareness for women and families who face an unexpected pregnancy. Now, volunteers from across the country ride their bikes to help collect funds for pregnancy centers and clinics.
A local volunteer, Erin Sprenger, is a Biking for Babies missionary and support crew member this year. Sprenger said there are four different routes that end up meeting in St. Louis for a celebration.
“I am on the western route and my team starts in Holly, Colorado, ... and we ride about 100 miles a day,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger said each team has about a dozen missionaries, both riders and support crew. The northern route starts in Green Bay, Wisconsin; the eastern team will begin in Columbus, Ohio; and the southern team will begin in Natchez, Mississippi.
The teams will take a week to bike to St. Louis and meet on July 17.
“This year, Biking for Babies as an organization has a goal of raising $225,000 for pregnancy resource centers all across the nation. Each missionary has their own fundraising goal, and mine is to raise $5,000,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger said if they raise their goal this year, the organization will surpass a million dollars donated in its 12 years of operation.
The donations are collected and evenly distributed to all participating pregnancy resource centers and clinics, Sprenger said.
After learning about the organization, Sprenger reached out to the St. Joseph PRC and encouraged them to apply for a partnership.
“When we were accepted, I thought, ‘This could be really a great thing.’ And that’s what I want to highlight is really the partnership part of it,” Libby Owens, executive director of the St. Joseph PRC, said. “Any time we can come alongside each other and encourage each other and support each other with missions and causes that are important to us, that is a really big deal.”
Owens said it is refreshing to get involved with a new organization.
“Sometimes, in the work that we do, it can feel lonely, or you just feel like you’re asking the same people,” Owens said.
Owens said she hopes to see the group ride through either Kansas or Missouri to show her support for the cyclists.
According to the Biking for Babies website, the organization has supported 65 pregnancy resource centers, 133 young adults have completed the national ride, and a total of 25,000 miles have been pedaled across the nation so far.
Owens said the funds they receive from the event will go towards clinic expenses.
“Anything that we’re receiving right now and through the fall fundraisers will be going towards our clinic expenses. That’s really where most of our expenses are so that we can provide no cost appointments for women in crisis pregnancies,” Owens said.
The St. Joseph PRC has helped more than 250 women, and about 34 babies have been born this year, Owens said.
“It’s exciting to have Biking for Babies partner with us and to be helping a woman is just incredible. That means a lot to us,” Owens said.
Those interested in more information can visit bikingforbabies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.