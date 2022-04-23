It’s rare for a disabled actor to see himself on the big screen in a blockbuster movie.
Nicolas Noblitt, the son of St. Joseph native Natalie Noblitt, is one of those actors who has recently breathed that rarefied air.
Acting as the son of Ben Foster’s character in the Chris Pine action movie “The Contractor,” Nicolas said it was the experience of a lifetime.
“I got to play catch with a baseball ... with Chris Pine. Not many people get to do that, even for a kid who is only in sixth grade,” he said.
While Natalie is from St. Joseph, Nicolas was born in Chicago. His birth was premature and resulted in diagnoses including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and dystonia, causing him to wear hearing aids and use a wheelchair.
None of that stops Nicolas from being a bright, effervescent presence and a showcase of wit and happiness.
“I do have a really good personality and I tend to talk a lot, which is also good. And I love making friends,” he said.
After the Noblitt family moved to California, Nicolas got involved with a local dance group. Because of his big, outgoing personality, his instructor suggested he start trying out for film roles.
“It felt like every time, if there was a big crowd in front of me, I would just start talking. My dance teacher said, ‘Hey Nick, you should do auditioning,’” he said.
Helping Nicolas break into acting, Natalie said the complicated process he goes through to land auditions, as well as the lack of representation onscreen, has helped fuel the Kansas City-based, not-for-profit organization Inclusivity Media. The group aims at fostering inclusion in film, television and digital media for positive portrayals of women, minorities and people with disabilities.
“I think a lot of times when people see a family with a child with disabilities, they don’t realize just how normal they really are. Yes, there’s differences. But we all have the same ... excitement and worries,” Natalie said.
One of those big moments where Natalie and Nicolas saw how important inclusivity was was when the latter was cast in a Target commercial.
“We loved that because it was a commercial with a whole bunch of kids and it was just everybody together, having fun, sitting around a lunch table. It really showed inclusion,” she said.
While Natalie recognizes that big movies and shows that tout they are inclusive productions have become more prevalent, she believes strides still need to be made.
“‘Inclusion’ is a big buzzword in Hollywood. But yet people with disabilities are one category where it’s still very lacking. So there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done on that,” she said.
Being featured on the big screen, as well as in shows like “Ramy” and “S.W.A.T.”, Nicolas sees it as a privilege and honor to help inspire others and show that inclusion matters.
“There’s been so many role models for so many different things. People with disabilities are starting to become the major role model in this decade and (there) really needs to be a lot more in the film industry,” he said.
Landing the role in “The Contractor” meant a lot to him personally and professionally, Nicolas said. It was his first experience in a foreign country, as the movie was shot in Romania in 2019, and he was sharing the screen with stars of blockbuster franchises like “Star Trek” and “X-Men.” Still, Nicolas said he was reminded he was a teenager on the movie shoot.
“They hired a teacher in Romania to come (teach),” Natalie said. “Nick, he had his own dressing room there. And they gave him lots of good snacks and things like that. But he still had to do homework.”
Now living in Texas, Nicolas and his family traveled four hours to Dallas to see “The Contractor” on the big screen.
“I look so much younger,” Nicolas said laughing. “It’s like I’ve aged two to three years just to watch myself on a giant screen.”
Watching Nicolas see himself be projected on the screen in a movie theater, Natalie said Inclusivity Media wants to see other people like him get the same opportunity.
“I, of course, as a mom, cry, because ... Growing up in St. Joseph, Missouri, you don’t have a lot of acting experiences or things like that,” she said. “I have three kids and he’s the baby that, you know, they said might not even come from home from the hospital because he was born so prematurely. So I’m like, ‘Well, look at you. You have certainly proved them wrong.’”
